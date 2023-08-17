Chinese elements behind India's rising smartphone-making capability: industry insiders

People wait outside the Apple store at Connaught Place in New Delhi. Photo: IC
As Foxconn reportedly began production of Apple Inc's next-generation iPhone 15 in India, Chinese experts said on Thursday that the country benefited from the expertise and investment by Chinese smartphone makers in its speedy development in making smartphones. India still has plenty to do to fill the gap with China in its manufacturing ambition, they noted.
Foxconn is beginning production in Tamil Nadu of the iPhone 15 in an effort to further narrow the gap between its India operations and main manufacturing base in China, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing insiders.
Notably, the Foxconn plant in India is preparing to deliver the newest devices only weeks after shipment began in China, narrowing the shipment gap with their Chinese counterparts, according to the report. Traditionally, their shipments are weeks or months behind Foxconn's facility in China.
Experts said while India has made big strides in making phones, it has China to thank for the human capital, funds and experiences, and it still has miles to go before it can realize its ambition to replace China in the iPhone supply chain.
Liu Zongyi, secretary-general of the Research Center for China-South Asia Cooperation at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday that despite the rapid development made by India in recent years, India is mainly assembling the current iPhone, with many vital parts and components imported from China.
At Davos in June, Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu told the Global Times that Apple has no plan to transfer its supply chain out of the Chinese mainland
However, industry insiders have said Foxconn has flown in large waves of Chinese technicians to its Indian facility to train local production personnel in order to boost production of its Indian operation.
Also, a legion of Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo are also assembling their phones in India, bringing in much-needed expertise.
A report by domestic financial news portal yicai.com stated that now India no longer needs to import complete phone devices from China, while in 2014 it imported 180 million units of phones from China.
As Apple begins to diversify its production from China, its production tripled to more than $7 billion in India in the fiscal year that ended in March, according to Bloomberg.
India's progress has also been made along with the tariff and trade restrictive measures the country has imposed, insiders said.
However, India will still need to learn from China and improve its infrastructure, power supply and business environment, they said.
Wistron, an Apple contractor, exited the Indian market this year, in part due to challenges posed by local employment norms, according to Indian media reports.
According to the yicai report, as of end 2020, India had up to 200 Chinese companies in smartphone supply chain, plus 500 trading companies, and some 10,000 Chinese working in these companies, citing industry association CMA.
India can achieve faster development in consumer electronics manufacturing if it chooses to work with China on supply chain matters, experts noted.