Considerate influencers could offer solace for senior citizens

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/Global Times

It is reported that many elderly people have become addicted to some short-video influencers, who have accumulated tens of millions of fans, mostly elderly and middle-aged people, with their charming smiles, lovely expressions and lip synch performances of some pop songs in front of views of the countryside.You may wonder why the older people are so "naïve" as to spend their pensions buying virtual gifts for young celebrities on the internet, but a closer look reveals that such phenomenon and these influencers' videos are a good source of solace for elderly people.On Chinese short-video platforms like Douyin, a male blogger going by the handle "Xiucai" (lit: scholar) has won 10.54 million fans with more than 1,300 videos. The earliest video was made in 2020. Almost every video has over 1,000 likes, while those posted in the last two years have 100,000 likes each with the top three getting over 1 million likes.Data shows that most elderly fans are women. Apart from likes, they also post photos taken "with" Xiucai, and have even organized a group of diehard fans from across the country who shared photos of themselves with their idol to cheer each other up every day.Likewise, a female blogger going by "Yixiaoqingcheng" (lit: charming smile) ranks at the top with 17.74 million fans, and has published more than 900 videos, most of which have garnered more than 1 million likes.Some young netizens have been surprised to find that Xiucai and Yixiaoqingcheng are the idol of their parents, just like the young people labeling themselves as fans of some pop singers or actors.Accordingly, such large fan bases have brought about huge profits for the top livestreamers.Some people have begun to worry whether these short videos and livestreaming will end up being the "killers" of these aged fans' pensions.Their concerns are not unreasonable.In May and July, a fraud gang named after a famous actor was cracked by police. Quite a few women over 60 years old had been swindled to "support their favorite actor," while some of them paid more than 200,000 yuan ($27,460) to the gang. It was later disclosed that the photos and videos of the actor that the gang used had been downloaded online and even his voice was made through certain software.Some short-video platforms responded that they try to prevent online fraud from targeting elderly people through pop-up windows, safety verification, and even setting a limit for the price of virtual gifts.Yet many elderly people seem willing to pay the price.According to a fan of Yixiaoqingcheng, watching the streamer makes him feel quite relaxed. "I know many people share my feeling. But we are simply fond of her without any vulgar intention."Another idolater of Xiucai echoed, as "members of the fan group all prohibit sending any ads, cursing or any other improper information, otherwise they will be dismissed."Indeed, quite a number of elderly people who are retired live alone after their children move out for work or study. It is easy for them to feel lonely, so seeing someone who can "accompany" them with a sweet smile or having someone share their feelings can be a great relief for them.According to national statistics, by the end of 2022, there were more than 280 million people in China over the age of 60.So apart from pension and medical care, elderly people require more emotional solace. Company, care and a sense of security acquired from their children, relatives and friends are more important than just phone calls or even gifts.It is good to see that now more young people have begun to show understanding.It doesn't matter whether the content from the senior people's "idols" is "earthy" or not. As long as it doesn't cost too much, it seems to be a good pastime for seniors after all.Others have also begun to feel guilty for not spending much time with their parents."I will go back to teach my mom how to take better ­pictures with her cell phone."In addition, the elderly should also open their minds and try to socialize in their community. They can learn some new skills or make some new friends by attending the "university of the seniors" in their communities, since the government has opened a big number of such institutes for the retirees.The author is a freelance journalist with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn