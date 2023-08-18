Nostalgic themes to promote fitness activities across nation

Visitors take a photo with the torch and mascot of Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 16, 2023. Photo: Li Hao/Global Times

Since the "Olympic footprints" lit up Beijing's sky on the night of August 8, 2008, the rich legacy of the Olympic Games has been enriching the public's life and helped promote the economic and social development of China.China made sporting history in 2022 when Beijing became the first city in the world to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. As the world's only dual-Olympic city, Beijing has kept promoting the sustainable development of the Olympic Games legacy for the well-being of the public and to support fitness activities nationwide.A great number of fitness activities have been rolled out at the 14th Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival opening ceremony held on Wednesday night at the Juyongguan Great Wall in the city's northern Changping district. The festival is also designed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach sent his greetings for the anniversary via a video at the ceremony and appreciated China's contribution to the development of the Olympic movement."Fifteen years ago, Beijing made Olympic history by hosting the first ever Olympic Games in China. The 2008 Olympic Games left an extraordinary legacy for sport in China and in the world. We will always remember the fantastic opening ceremony which amazed the world with the rich culture and profound history of China," said Bach."The 2008 Games were just the opening act for a period of impressive growth and development of sports in China. Building on the legacy of these Olympic Games, China has established itself as an excellent host for so many major sporting events. Who can forget the outstanding success of the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing 2014? And who could ever forget the truly exceptional Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022?" he noted."We will be forever grateful for Beijing's outstanding contribution to the Olympic movement," said Bach.According to a report released in February by the International Olympic Committee on the one-year anniversary of the Beijing 2022 Games, 346 million Chinese have taken part in winter sports since Beijing's successful bid for the Games in 2015, creating lasting, wide-ranging social and economic benefits for local people.Hong Sima, vice mayor of Beijing, said at the ceremony that the rich legacy left to Beijing by the two successful Olympic Games events has been transformed into a "tangible legacy" that promotes athletic, economic and social development and international exchanges."After the Winter Olympics, Beijing has continued to support the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, and to promote the development of national fitness. We opened the Olympic venues to the public and bid for hosting high-level sports events," said Hong.During the ceremony, the development plan for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Sports and Cultural Tourism Belt was revealed. Zhangjiakou, a city in northwestern Hebei Province that hosted most events of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, will facilitate the creation of the sports, cultural and tourism belt, and develop its renewable energy industry, with the aim of becoming an international winter tourism destination.Thanks to the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway, travel between the two cities has been cut from three hours to 47 minutes.Hong said that after years of development, the Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival has become an important brand that carries on the Olympic spirit, spreads Olympic culture, and promotes fitness among people.The annual festival, founded by the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA) in 2010, has become an influential Olympic-themed brand, spanning fitness, urban lifestyle, sports and culture.Fu Xiaohui, secretary general of BODA, told the Global Times that more than 15 million people have participated in the festival since 2010."This year's festival highlights the elements of both Olympic Games. We want to turn the Olympic legacy into activities that benefit the public, drive the consumption and share China's experience with the world," said Fu.To highlight the glamour of Beijing as the only dual-Olympic city in the world, the festival launched a wide range of activities for people of all ages, including the "dual Olympic" themed camp, "dual Olympic" themed cultural activities, a Little Triathlon for children on August 26, Five Rings Medal Challenge on September 24, Run Girls 10km Challenge on September 3, the Beijing Teqball Challenge, a winter sports camp for students and the second anniversary of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in December.The festival created a nostalgic atmosphere as people were dressed in the 2008 Olympic Games volunteer jerseys. The 2008 Games torch and medals were also displayed. Additionally, some of the Olympic events were modified and reproduced on site for visitors to have a try.He Kexin, artistic gymnastics Olympic champion of the Beijing Games, told the Global Times that she thought it's a good way to revisit the Olympics legacy and the activities are a helpful way to promote mass fitness.