Guardians of ecology in Gannan, NW China's Gansu

Staff members patrol the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of the Gahai Lake in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member checks an infrared camera in the Shouqu National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 5, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members patrol the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows bar-headed geese in Gahai Lake in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a tern flying over the Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows bar-headed geese at the Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member (1st L) briefs tourists on the situation of the wild animals and plants in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a tern flying over the Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of Gahai Lake in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows bar-headed geese at the Gahai Lake wetland in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members observe wild animals in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members patrol the Shouqu National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 5, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members patrol the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members observe wild animals in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows the scenery of the Gahai Lake in the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province.（Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members patrol the Gahai-Zecha National Nature Reserve in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 7, 2023.（Photo: Xinhua)