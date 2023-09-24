Armored vehicles en route to training field

Two armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army march forward en route to a designated training field. The training was organized in special terrain conditions and simulated real-combat environment, aiming to test the troops’ comprehensive combat capability in unfamiliar environments and emergency situations. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

