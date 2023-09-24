Tianjin's cruise tourism industry set for post-COVID resurgence

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2023 shows the cruise ships "Mediterranea" and "Dream" docked at a port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2023 shows the cruise ship "Mediterranea" docked at a port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua)

A cruise ship registered in the Bahamas docked at a port in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday upon arrival, signaling a promising revival of the city's cruise tourism industry.The ship, named "Mediterranea," is scheduled to embark on an international cruise route on Sept. 30 with Tianjin as its home port, according to its operator Adora Cruises.To ensure the efficient berthing of the ship, local authorities assisted more than 900 Chinese and foreign crew members in completing all necessary formalities for port entry.In July, the cruise ship "Dream" also docked in Tianjin. Registered in Liberia, the vessel boasts more than 1,000 cabins and can accommodate over 2,000 passengers.The upcoming voyages of two cruise ships mark the post-pandemic recovery of Tianjin's cruise tourism sector.The largest cruise homeport in northern China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has received over 880 international cruise ships and handled more than 4.26 million inbound and outbound passengers.China's Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday the full resumption of international cruise ship transport to and from ports in the country.The ministry said in its notice that local transport authorities at the ports where cruise ships dock should formulate plans for restoring international cruise transportation and proceed with the resumption work after obtaining approval from local governments.