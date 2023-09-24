Villagers dry crops in Huangshan, E China's Anhui

Villagers dry crops on a drying yard at Yangchan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2023. "Shaiqiu," or drying crops in autumn, is a rural tradition in China. Crops of different colors are placed to form various patterns which become attractions for tourists. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A villager dries crops on a drying yard at Yangchan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2023. "Shaiqiu," or drying crops in autumn, is a rural tradition in China. Crops of different colors are placed to form various patterns which become attractions for tourists. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Villagers dry crops on a drying yard at Yangchan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 18, 2023. "Shaiqiu," or drying crops in autumn, is a rural tradition in China. Crops of different colors are placed to form various patterns which become attractions for tourists. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows tourists viewing the dried crops at Chengkan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. "Shaiqiu," or drying crops in autumn, is a rural tradition in China. Crops of different colors are placed to form various patterns which become attractions for tourists. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)