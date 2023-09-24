New animation to hit screens for National Holiday Days

Backkom Bear: Mars Mission Photo: Courtesy of the film

The latest productions of renowned animation series, Backkom Bear: Mars Mission is set to hit the big screens across the country on September 28, according to its premiere ceremony in Beijing on Saturday.The new film tells the story of agent Backkom Bear who took over the task of catching monsters on Mars, but accidentally became friends with the Martian monsters.Film director Wang Chao, dubbing director Liang Xiaoqiang, producer Wang Yilin and other key creators participated in the post-screening event on Saturday and shared the behind-the-scenes process of the film's production with the audience.Director Wang Chao said that the production of the entire film took more than five years, and he hopes that all children and parents will like the cute and silly Backkom.Liang Xiaoqiang said: "As long as our emotions are sincere when dubbing, the children will feel the resonance."Producer Wang Yilin also shared the original intention of the animation production: "I hope that my children can always maintain the ability to look up at the stars. We also hope that the film can inspire children's rich imagination and curiosity."