Three tourist routes released in Western Beijing's Mentougou
By Global Times Published: Sep 24, 2023 08:34 PM
The Jietai Temple Photo: Courtesy of the Jietai Temple

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Mentougou District located in Western Beijing launched its autumn culture and tourism events and released three autumn boutique culture and tourism experience routes on Friday. 

The routes connect popular scenic spots such as Tanzhe Temple, Jietai Temple, and Gushan village, as well as lesser known sites such as Mentougou courtyard, special food, online popular spots, and other destinations.

Meanwhile, a  photography collection activity was launched, which is focused on the beautiful scenery of Western Beijing, folk customs of small courtyards, and intangible cultural heritage, offering tourists a chance to snap rare photographs.

According to the Mentougou District Culture and Tourism Bureau, three cultural tourism activities will also be launched themed around  cartoon images, museum visits and intangible cultural heritage experiences. 


