ARTS / THEATER
Stage works present China's deep food culture
By Global Times Published: Sep 24, 2023 08:54 PM
Drama Xiqudonglai Photo: Courtesy of the drama

Drama Xiqudonglai Photo: Courtesy of the drama


Chinese drama Xiqudonglai, which is inspired by the story of China's well-known restaurant Donglaishun hot pot,  made its debut at Beijing's Poly Theater from September 15 to 20. 

The play is not just about food, Chinese culture, but also a a changing time in the country. Following the rise and fall of the century-old Donglaishun, the story unfolds through the eyes of the fabled restaurant's management. 

Although it is based on traditional realist drama, it adopts a comedic elements  tailored to a contemporary audience The play consists of  three acts, with distinct characters, exquisite structure, clear timeline, and is easy for the audience to accept; the mechanical stage includes real time scene changes , adding a novel and innovative element to proceedings.

Lang Kun is helming the production as  director, backed by the well-regarded dream team of  Zhang Heping as the artistic director and Huang Chengjian and Meng Liren as stage planners. 


RELATED ARTICLES
Culture Beat: Art class for primary students ends in Beijing

Before the start of primary school in September in Beijing, a charity art class brought a different summer ...

World's first tea culture UNESCO Heritage Site: The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er

The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, was inscribed on the UNESCO World ...

Xinjiang, endowed with natural beauty and rich ethnic culture, sees surging inflow of tourists

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, tourists from all over the world have been dressing in traditional Uygur costumes, ...