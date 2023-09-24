Stage works present China's deep food culture

Drama Xiqudonglai Photo: Courtesy of the drama

Chinese drama Xiqudonglai, which is inspired by the story of China's well-known restaurant Donglaishun hot pot, made its debut at Beijing's Poly Theater from September 15 to 20.The play is not just about food, Chinese culture, but also a a changing time in the country. Following the rise and fall of the century-old Donglaishun, the story unfolds through the eyes of the fabled restaurant's management.Although it is based on traditional realist drama, it adopts a comedic elements tailored to a contemporary audience The play consists of three acts, with distinct characters, exquisite structure, clear timeline, and is easy for the audience to accept; the mechanical stage includes real time scene changes , adding a novel and innovative element to proceedings.Lang Kun is helming the production as director, backed by the well-regarded dream team of Zhang Heping as the artistic director and Huang Chengjian and Meng Liren as stage planners.