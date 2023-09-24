Farmer photo exhibition shines in Changchun

Photo: Courtesy of the 11th National Farmers Photographic Exhibition

The 11th National Farmers' Photography Exhibition opened in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin Province, on Saturday.The exhibition is divided into six sections. The exhibition space, renovated from an old factory site, consists of two floors, decorated with crops such as sunflowers, rice, corn, and peppers, echoing the theme of this year's Harvest Festival: "Celebrate the harvest, promote harmony and beauty."Yang Rongmao, one of the exhibitors, said that his work Crossing was taken with a drone at his own fish pond. It is the first time for Yang to participate in the exhibition since he took up photography in 2018. All his works are based on the subjects around him.Hou Tongtong from East China's Zhejiang Province took a series of photos entitled The Builders of Pai Mo Highway, which is in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.More than 50,000 entries were received from nearly 30 provinces across the country, and a total of 119 works were selected for the exhibition.The works record rural revitalization, depict beautiful hometowns, and reflect the positive and healthy cultural construction at the rural grass-roots level.Over the past decade, from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization, the National Farmers' Photography Exhibition has developed into an event that actively responds to the farmers' eager expectations for culture.The exhibition will run until October 28.