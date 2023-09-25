Starting station of Chang'an China-Europe freight trains develops into int'l logistic hub in Xi'an

Customs officers check imported products at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2023. The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service was launched in 2013, when China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative. In the past ten years, Xi'an International Port, the starting station of the Chang'an China-Europe freight trains, has been developed from a small cargo station to an international logistic hub. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a Chang'an China-Europe freight train departing from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service was launched in 2013, when China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative. In the past ten years, Xi'an International Port, the starting station of the Chang'an China-Europe freight trains, has been developed from a small cargo station to an international logistic hub. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows trains at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.