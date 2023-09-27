Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held in Qufu, E China

People visit a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. Held from Tuesday to Thursday in the city of Qufu, the birthplace of ancient Chinese sage Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.), the forum offers a platform for renowned scholars and experts in cultural studies to forge better understanding on enhancing dialogues among different cultures.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

An exhibitor introduces a Caozhou dough figurine to visitors at a handicraft exhibition during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

A staff member displays a dough modelling art work during the Ninth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 26, 2023.