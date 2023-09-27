China launches first suspended monorail line

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows a new suspended monorail line in operation in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. China's first commercial suspended monorail line opened to the public on Tuesday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. The suspended monorail line operates for 12 hours every day, with a monorail departing every 10 minutes. The maximum operating speed of the monorail train is 60 km per hour. (Photo: Xinhua)
