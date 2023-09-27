2nd pair of pandas of opposite genders to grace Wuhan

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows giant panda "Mengmeng" at the Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Two giant pandas arrived at the zoo on Sept. 9. The pandas, hailing from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, represent a significant addition to the zoo's family.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows giant panda "Wulin" at the Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Two giant pandas arrived at the zoo on Sept. 9. The pandas, hailing from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, represent a significant addition to the zoo's family.(Photo: Xinhua)

