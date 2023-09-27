Beijing museums gear up for surge in holiday visitors

Photo taken on September 10, 2020 shows a view of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. File Photo: Xinhua

Several new measures, including changes to Beijing museums' visiting regulations, have been introduced at a press conference held by the Press Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality. These measures are designed to enhance Beijing's cultural tourism offerings and security services for the upcoming "conjoined holiday," which combines the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holidays, extending the holiday period to a total of eight days.The holiday season is expected to bring Beijing over 12.80 million visitors, and museums will be hot destinations. Aside from sites such as the Palace Museum and National Museum of China, a large number of Beijing's local museums have cancelled their "booking ahead" requirements. Visitors can instead come straight to the museum after purchasing tickets at the door or online.Cultural industry expert Chu Xin told the Global Times that such measures not only "adjust the imbalance between too much demand and limited slots," but can also help visitors to make flexible plans."A visitor who is unable to book tickets for major museums like the Palace Museum won't be empty handed. The new change provides a Plan B for tourists," Chu noted.Addressing museums' services, Song Haojie, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau said at the press conference that local museums will have an increased number of guides and volunteers and their opening hours will be extended. Sites like the Beijing World Art Museum and Tsinghua University Art Museum have also prepared "night tour" programs.Even though the massive holiday crowds can be "annoying," Zhu Shuting, a 36-year-old tourist from Ganzhou, East China's Jiangxi Province, told the Global Times that her family had chosen to go to Beijing because its museums are so diverse, which can provide her daughter with an "in-depth tour of Chinese culture."A total of 126 events will be launched at local Beijing museums, covering areas such as technology, history, art and sciences. Some museum facilities have conceived uniquely themed exhibitions such as Learning from the Past and Knowing the Future launched by the National Museum of China to focus on China's archaeological achievements since 2012. The World of Tea, a themed exhibition held by the Palace Museum is another highlight to introduce visitors to China's tea traditions, including Pu'er tea from Jingmai Mountain, which has recently been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Cultural creative product of Mentougou's cultural brand Jing Xi Wu Yu (The story of West Beijing) Photo: Courtesy of Jing Xi Wu Yu

At the Yongding River Museum in Beijing's Mentougou district, Jing Xi Wu Yu (The story of West Beijing) aims to promote the district's 550 pieces of cultural relics. The images of the Mentougou relics such as a "colorful glazed beast" have been redesigned as cartoon characters for creative cultural products.Museum expert Li Liyang told the Global Times that museums have become a "driving force" for China's cultural consumption during holiday seasons. The industry's growth is a result of "the Chinese cultural market always seeking creative paths to engage with the public," Li said.Including museum programs, a total of 2,097 cultural events will be held during the eight-day holidays. These include not only in-house shows but also outdoor activities like 30 tour routes to explore Beijing's historical and cultural sites.