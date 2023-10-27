Art exhibition launched in area of Egypt's Pyramids of Giza

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows an artwork exhibited during the "Forever Is Now" international art exhibition at Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt. With the participation of 14 international artists, the exhibition "Forever Is Now" was launched on Thursday in the area of Egypt's Pyramids of Giza and the surrounding plateau. The exhibition runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 18.(Photo: Xinhua)

