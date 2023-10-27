Autumn scenery of Great Wall in China

Visitors enjoy the autumn scenery of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2023 shows the autumn scenery of Qingshanguan Great Wall in Qianxi County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

