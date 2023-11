Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a tactical training exercise on October 12, 2023. Photo:China Military

Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a tactical training exercise on October 12, 2023. Photo:China Military