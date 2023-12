Patrolling, guarding Chinese border for generations

By: Global Times | Published: Nov 28, 2023 08:07 PM

Patrolling and guarding the Chinese border is a tradition passed down for generations among the people of Le Monpa Ethnic Village in Southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. Influenced by his father, Kelzang Tenzin has been guarding the border for more than 30 years. Let's watch his story of border patrol.