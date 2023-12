German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right,) Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck (center) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner look on during a debate at the Bundestag about a budget crisis on November 28, 2023 in Berlin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that his government will work "as fast as possible" to lay out how to solve the budget crisis, but he offered few details on how.Photo: AFP