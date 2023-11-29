Dreams come true as young choristers from Xizang shine in Beijing

The young singers of the Qomolangma Children's Choir participated in the recording of a music program at China Central Television in Beijing on November 24, 2023. (Photos: Li Hao/GT)

"A path in the sky winds through the clouds, here lies Beijing, and there, the snowy mountains..." A children's choir from the snowy highlands of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region recently brought their beautiful singing to the capital, Beijing.The Qomolangma Children's Choir was established in Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region in 2020. They recently paid a week-long trip to Beijing to lift their music skills and show their talent to national audiences.When the Global Times met the choir on Saturday, the children were participating in the recording of a music program at China Central Television in Beijing.This time, a total of 30 members came to Beijing. In addition to recording the program, they also received professional guidance from teachers at the Central Conservatory of Music and visited scenic spots in Beijing.Tenzin Dunyu, a 10-year-old member of the choir, told the Global Times that he has been playing the zhanian for five years. The zhanian, a stringed instrument, is widely used in songs and dances in Xizang Autonomous Region.For him, coming to Beijing and standing in Tiananmen Square was both a nervous and exhilarating experience, marking his first journey outside Lhasa.Another 10-year-old member, Tsering Lhamo, has been singing for a year. Her trip to Beijing broadened her horizons, and she especially enjoys the cheerful songs of the choir.Tsewang Lhamo, nine years old, is a new member of the choir. She visited the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing and attended a class that filled her with excitement and joy.She dreams of entering a music conservatory in the future. Although currently learning dance, she is passionate about learning the piano. She is also a fan of the Korean girl group Blackpink and enjoys watching their videos on her phone.

The young singers of the Qomolangma Children's Choir participated in the recording of a music program at China Central Television in Beijing on November 24, 2023. (Photos: Li Hao/GT)

Geng Muyao, the choir's instructor from the Central Conservatory of Music, noted that the choir was established under the commission of the Xizang Autonomous Region Publicity Department and assisted by the Central Conservatory of Music. "Many members lack prior choir experience or vocal training," she said.Comprising children from all over Xizang, the choir primarily showcases Tibetan folk culture. Though the members are young, the choir has performed at significant events, achieving notable success in a short time.During their six days in Beijing, the 30 members of the Qomolangma Children's Choir visited landmarks such as the Temple of Heaven Park, the Ruins of Yuanmingyuan Park and the Central Conservatory of Music.