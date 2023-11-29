Daily life in Miao ethnic group hamlet in China

A woman looks out of the window of a stilt building in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct, 4, 2023. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Most villagers are still living in traditional wood stilt buildings.(Photo: Xinhua)

Two kids look out of the window of a stilt building in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct, 14, 2023. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Most villagers are still living in traditional wood stilt buildings.(Photo: Xinhua)

Pieces of "Liang Bu", a kind of traditional hand-made cloth of Miao ethnic group, are dried outside the windows of stilt buildings in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Oct. 10, 2023. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Most villagers are still living in traditional wood stilt buildings.(Photo: Xinhua)

A boy plays on swing in a stilt building in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct, 4, 2023. Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Most villagers are still living in traditional wood stilt buildings. (Photo: Xinhua)