A glimpse of traditional Baijiu production in Henan's Baofeng County

A worker cleans at a workshop of Baofeng Baijiu Co., LTD in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. Baofeng County has a time-honored brewing industry of Baijiu (Chinese liquor), and is one of the birthplaces of traditional Chinese distilled liquor. Because of the suitable temperature, autumn and winter are the busiest time for local liquor production in a year.(Photo: Xinhua)

