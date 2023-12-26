Schools in quake-hit areas of Jishishan start to resume classes

Students play games during a class break at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. Primary and secondary schools in the quake-hit areas of Jishishan started to resume classes on Monday after a safety check.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students salute during a flag-raising ceremony at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. Primary and secondary schools in the quake-hit areas of Jishishan started to resume classes on Monday after a safety check.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students attend a class at a primary school in Liugou Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. Primary and secondary schools in the quake-hit areas of Jishishan started to resume classes on Monday after a safety check.(Photo: Xinhua)