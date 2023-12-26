Commemorative event for earthquake victims held in Gansu

People pay a silent tribute during a commemorative event for earthquake victims at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18.(Photo: Xinhua)

People lay flowers to mourn earthquake victims during a commemorative event at a square in Dahejia Township of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 25, 2023. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Gansu Province on Dec. 18.(Photo: Xinhua)