Winter fishing-themed festival kicks off at Chagan Lake, NE China
By Xinhua Published: Dec 28, 2023 10:54 PM
A tourist holds a fish during a winter fishing-themed festival on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists select fishes during a winter fishing-themed festival on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Tourists select fishes during a winter fishing-themed festival on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Fishes are seen during a winter fishing-themed festival on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

The opening ceremony of a winter fishing-themed festival is held on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec 28, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Dec 28, 2023 shows a winter fishing-themed festival on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo:Xinhua

