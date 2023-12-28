PHOTO / CHINA
Frigates cleave through waves in training
By China Military Published: Dec 28, 2023 10:59 PM
A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams forward during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams forward during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command cleaves through the waves during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command cleaves through the waves during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams forward during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams forward during a training exercise in recent days. Photo:China Military



 