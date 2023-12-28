Rendezvous with snow refreshes landscapes in China

Tourists enjoy themselves on a boat at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec 18, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

Whooper swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Dec 16, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

Children build a snowman in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec 11, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on Dec 14, 2023 shows a view of the Baotu Spring in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

A giant panda has fun in the snow at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec 19, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

This photo taken on Dec 11, 2023 shows the scenery after snow at a park in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China.Photo:Xinhua

Red-crowned cranes fly at a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec 15, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Dec 12, 2023 shows scenery of the Wangwu Mountain scenic spot in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China.Photo:Xinhua

Birds fly among blossoms after snow at a park in Qingyang Town of Zouping City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec 11, 2023. A rendezvous with snow refreshes the landscapes as winter leaves its steps in most parts of China. Photo:Xinhua