Italy: Piano trio concert resonates in Chongqing

The artists perform at the New Year piano trio in Chongqing, organized by the Italian Consulate General in Chongqing. Photo: Courtesy of Italian Embassy to China

Organized by the Italian Consulate General in Chongqing and supported by the Italian Embassy in China and the Chongqing government, a New Year piano trio tribute concert to Filippo Nicosia, former Italian consul general in Chongqing, was held in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on January 15.Nicosia served as the Italian consul general in Chongqing from 2017 to 2019, and sadly passed away in 2020. During his tenure, he actively promoted exchanges and cooperation between Chongqing and Italy, contributing significantly to the development of Chongqing. In 2019, the Chongqing Government named Nicosia the "Chongqing Friendship Ambassador.""I feel at home in Chongqing, where people are warm and friendly, and the city offers picturesque natural and urban landscapes, [and] delicious local cuisine. It is one of the most welcoming and vibrant cities in China and the world," Nicosia once said publicly."Since I took office as the Italian Consul General in Chongqing, many friends and colleagues have expressed their love and respect for Nicosia," said current Italian Consul General in Chongqing Fabio Schina."The Consulate General will continue to enhance exchanges between Chongqing and Italy, promoting more collaborative projects."With soothing and profound melodies, the concert provided a visual and auditory feast, showcasing the unique charm of Italian art.