Kazakhstan: Ambassador attends BLCU international alumni symposium

Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev speaks at the event. Photo: Courtesy of the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing

The Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) held its International alumni returning exchange symposium on January 15, with Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kazakh Ambassador to China in attendance.Duan Peng, president of BLCU, welcomed all the alumni returning to their Alma mater and recounting the days they were students at the institution. He said, since it was founded, the university has educated over 300,000 international students from approximate 200 countries and regions, including Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and dozens of other important members of government as well as over 300 envoys from other countries.Ambassador Nuryshev said he was honored that he once studied at the BLCU from 1991 to 1995. He also mentioned President Tokayev's visit to the university during his visit to China in 2023, which was impressive for him.In 2023, Duan visited many universities in Kazakhstan and reached an agreement with the Astana International University to co-establish a branch campus of the Beijing Language and Culture University in Kazakhstan, which showed the firm faith in and fine result from China-Kazakhstan cooperation in education.