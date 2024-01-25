Netherlands: Consul General attends Design Triennial in Guangzhou

The opening ceremony of the first Guangzhou Design Triennial Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of Netherlands in Guangzhou

The first Guangzhou Design Triennial recently opened at the Guangdong Museum of Art on January 16. The event, centered around the theme "The Warm-beings," highlights the humanistic aspects of design. The opening ceremony was attended by Efstathios Andreou, the Consul General of the Netherlands in Guangzhou, who made conversations with representatives of Dutch artists and designers.The exhibition features thematic displays, archival displays, community projects, and several parallel exhibitions as well, focusing on the humanistic care in design.Five groups of Dutch designers participated in different sections of the exhibition. Approximately 100 designers and artists from 27 countries and regions have been invited to showcase designs with "warmth" from different cultural backgrounds, presenting samples of intelligent and humanistic design.The exhibition will continue for the next four months, offering a comprehensive view of influential designs to the public.