Russia: Youth international art tour exhibition held in Beijing showcasing works in both countries

Chinese paintings created by children are displayed at the art tour exhibition in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Russian Cultural Centre

Paint the future — China-foreign Friendly Youth International Art Tour Exhibition was held at the Russian Cultural Centre in Beijing on Sunday.At the exhibition, children from Russia gave a dance performance.In return, Chinese student representative Hu Peiteng performed a classic Chinese song Hong Yan on the cello, while art works from the children were displayed.The works on display included light green watercolor paintings with neat and lovely brush strokes, finely textured oil painting, and fresh Chinese painting of flowers and birds. These paintings are proof of the friendship between China and Russia, showcasing the popularity of Chinese paintings and calligraphy among the young generation.A total of 22 Chinese children's paintings and calligraphy works were exhibited, serving as a dialogue between Chinese and Russian cultures, as well as a communication between art and public aesthetic.