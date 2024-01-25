China's efforts to enhance IP protection open doors for mutual cooperation: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn

China's efforts to enhance intellectual property (IP) protection have positioned it as a major player in the field, creating new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Thursday.The remarks came after the China National Intellectual Property Administration announced that as of the end of 2023, the Chinese mainland's invention patent inventory had reached a staggering 4.015 million, solidifying its status as an IP powerhouse.In recent years, China has continuously improved its international IP cooperation mechanisms and established IP cooperation relationships with more than 80 countries, regions and international organizations.Wang said that China is committed to creating a market-oriented, rule-of-law and internationalized business environment. This commitment has resulted in a steady increase in foreign companies' satisfaction with China's efforts on IP protection.As a result, an increasing number of foreign enterprises are choosing to invest and operate in China, thereby sharing in the country's development dividends and vast market opportunities.China ranked 12th on the Global Innovation Index 2023 of the World Intellectual Property Organization, making it the highest-ranking middle-income economy, reflecting the international community's high regard for China's innovation capabilities.China's efforts to enhance its technological innovation capacity have injected new impetus into global green and sustainable development, promoting the rapid development of new industries such as electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells, Wang said.The top 10 makers of Chinese new-energy vehicles hold more than 100,000 valid patents, with a rapidly growing trend. Chinese companies also rank top globally in terms of patent applications for solid-state batteries and solar cells.As a result, China's achievements in IP development have become a distinct symbol of its high-quality development and distinguishing mark of Chinese modernization. It is believed that China will make greater contributions to global innovation and development, Wang said.Global Times