Volunteers perform a show using fish-shaped lanterns at a high-speed train from Xuzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province to Shanghai on January 25, 2024. The show aims to bring good luck to passengers ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year. The volunteers are from Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, where lighting fish-shaped lanterns is a traditional cultural and folk activity to celebrate the Spring Festival holidays. Photo: VCG