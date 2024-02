Villagers air-dry glass noodles in the sun to meet the festival demand in Gaojiayan town, East China's Jiangsu Province on January 25, 2024. Noodle processing has become a major source of income for rural areas in Gaojiayan town. Popular both at home and abroad, they are exported to South Korea and sold domestically in more than 10 provinces and cities through online and offline channels. Photo: VCG