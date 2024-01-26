Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows snow scenery at a section of the Wushan Mountain in Zhuxian Town of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing.(Photo: Xinhua)

