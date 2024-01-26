A girl reads a book at the 55th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 25, 2024. The 55th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6 under the slogan of "We Create Knowledge, We Preserve the Word," attracts 1,200 publishers and 5,250 exhibitors from 70 countries and regions.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the 55th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 25, 2024. The 55th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), held from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6 under the slogan of "We Create Knowledge, We Preserve the Word," attracts 1,200 publishers and 5,250 exhibitors from 70 countries and regions.(Photo: Xinhua)