Frigate fires in live-fire training

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military