PHOTO / CHINA
Frigate fires in live-fire training
By China Military Published: Jan 27, 2024 06:42 PM
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military



 
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla of the PLA Navy fires rocket-propelled depth charges at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early January, 2024. Photo:China Military



 