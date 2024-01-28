Miao ethnic people busy preparing for upcoming Chinese New Year in Liuzhou, S China

Villagers rehearse a festive event for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration event at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers prepare sticky rice for a feast on the next day at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers prepare sticky rice for a feast on the next day at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows the night view of Jindong Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children have a snowball fight at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers carrying gifts are pictured on their way to attend a feast at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 25, 2024 shows the night view of Gandong Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers carrying gifts are pictured on their way to attend a feast at Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. Miao ethnic people in high mountainous villages of Liuzhou are busy preparing celebratory merchandise, hosting feasts, and rehearsing festive events ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year despite the freezing weather. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)