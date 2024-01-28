China's Xiaogan takes measures to ensure agrifood supply for upcoming festival

A dealer transfers agricultural products at an agricultural trade center in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2024. The agricultural trade center, which houses nearly 3,000 dealers of fruits, vegetables, aquatic and frozen products, has taken extra measures to ensure its supply for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

