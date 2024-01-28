Temporary camp in southern Gaza Strip

A girl is seen at a temporary camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 26, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,083 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Friday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Children are seen at a temporary camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 26, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,083 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Friday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People are seen at a temporary camp in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Jan. 26, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,083 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Friday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

