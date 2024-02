A wrestler participates in a wrestling show at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Wrestlers participate in a wrestling show at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A wrestler participates in a wrestling show at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)