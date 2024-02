Malaysian PM says to seek stay extension of giant pandas

Visitors pose for photos with images of panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2024. Malaysia is looking into extending the period of stay of two giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang at Zoo Negara, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

This photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows giant panda Xing Xing at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia is looking into extending the period of stay of two giant pandas Xing Xing and Liang Liang at Zoo Negara, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)