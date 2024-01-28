France issues special stamps marking Year of Dragon

Chen Jianghong, a French artist of Chinese origin who designed a pair of stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, signs for a philatelist in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2024. France's La Poste Group unveiled a pair of stamps on Friday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Dragon.(Xinhua/Gao Jing)

