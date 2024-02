Masked people pose for photos during the carnival in Venice, Italy, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A masked participant poses for photos during the carnival in Venice, Italy, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A man dressed in costume is seen during the carnival in Venice, Italy, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)