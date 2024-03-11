PHOTO / WORLD
National day of traditional dress celebrated in Tunis
By Xinhua Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:32 AM
People dressed in traditional costumes attend a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

A woman dressed in traditional costume attends a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

