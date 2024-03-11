National day of traditional dress celebrated in Tunis

People dressed in traditional costumes attend a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)





People dressed in traditional costumes attend a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)









People dressed in traditional costumes attend a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)









A woman dressed in traditional costume attends a celebration for the national day of traditional dress in Tunis, Tunisia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)



