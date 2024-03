Flood hits Sragen district in Indonesia

A swim ring floats on floodwater after heavy rain and overflow of Bengawan Solo River at Pandak village in Sragen district, Central Java, Indonesia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

People ride a wooden boat on floodwater after heavy rain and overflow of Bengawan Solo River at Pandak village in Sragen district, Central Java, Indonesia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

People wade through floodwater after heavy rain and overflow of Bengawan Solo River at Pandak village in Sragen district, Central Java, Indonesia, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)