E China's Fenghua celebrates Longtaitou Day with grand parade

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. Fenghua Cloth Dragon, one of the country's most representative dragon dances, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. A grand parade was organized in Fenghua on Sunday, one day ahead of the traditional Longtaitou Day, literally meaning "dragon raises head", to celebrate the occasion. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

