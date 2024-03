A judge checks a pet dog at a pet expo in Yangon, Myanmar, March 10, 2024. The pet expo is held here from March 9 to March 10. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

People visit a pet expo in Yangon, Myanmar, March 10, 2024. The pet expo is held here from March 9 to March 10. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

A pet dog is seen at a dog show during a pet expo in Yangon, Myanmar, March 10, 2024. The pet expo is held here from March 9 to March 10. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)